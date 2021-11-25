Radio Caca (RACA) Hits Market Cap of $1.22 Billion

Radio Caca (CURRENCY:RACA) traded 10% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 25th. Radio Caca has a total market capitalization of $1.22 billion and approximately $197.46 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radio Caca coin can currently be purchased for $0.0067 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Radio Caca has traded 24.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.83 or 0.00068009 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.25 or 0.00073842 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.05 or 0.00092273 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,424.14 or 0.07553450 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,587.56 or 1.00028175 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Radio Caca Coin Profile

Radio Caca’s total supply is 443,478,491,084 coins and its circulating supply is 181,850,767,347 coins. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/RadioCacaNFT

Radio Caca Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

