Rai Reflex Index Market Capitalization Reaches $83.70 Million (RAI)

Rai Reflex Index (CURRENCY:RAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. Over the last seven days, Rai Reflex Index has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One Rai Reflex Index coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.02 or 0.00005108 BTC on major exchanges. Rai Reflex Index has a total market cap of $83.70 million and $1.05 million worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.57 or 0.00066884 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.34 or 0.00073261 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $55.28 or 0.00093428 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,503.96 or 0.07612786 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59,087.42 or 0.99872208 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Rai Reflex Index

Rai Reflex Index was first traded on February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 27,695,053 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Buying and Selling Rai Reflex Index

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rai Reflex Index directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rai Reflex Index should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rai Reflex Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

