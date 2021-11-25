Rainicorn (RAINI) Tops 1-Day Volume of $519,537.00

Rainicorn (CURRENCY:RAINI) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 25th. One Rainicorn coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000236 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Rainicorn has traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. Rainicorn has a market cap of $65.59 million and approximately $519,537.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.11 or 0.00068103 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.19 or 0.00073332 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.56 or 0.00094334 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,464.43 or 0.07579465 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,958.43 or 1.00096469 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Rainicorn Coin Profile

Rainicorn’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 472,724,756 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

Buying and Selling Rainicorn

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rainicorn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rainicorn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rainicorn using one of the exchanges listed above.

