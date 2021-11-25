Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.63 Billion

Brokerages expect that Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) will announce sales of $1.63 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ralph Lauren’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.60 billion and the highest is $1.66 billion. Ralph Lauren reported sales of $1.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will report full-year sales of $5.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.89 billion to $5.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.11 billion to $6.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ralph Lauren.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 7.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ralph Lauren from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet raised Ralph Lauren from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. OTR Global raised Ralph Lauren from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.75.

Shares of NYSE:RL opened at $121.55 on Monday. Ralph Lauren has a 52-week low of $85.14 and a 52-week high of $142.06. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.20 and its 200 day moving average is $119.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.40%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 328 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 123.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

