RED (RED) Reaches One Day Volume of $64,184.00

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. In the last week, RED has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar. One RED coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. RED has a market capitalization of $784,124.30 and $64,184.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.33 or 0.00381713 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00005273 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001265 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000085 BTC.

RED Coin Profile

RED (RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

RED Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

