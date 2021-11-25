Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Red River Bancshares Inc. is the bank holding company for Red River Bank, a state-chartered bank. It provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers. The company offers checking accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, real estate loans, commercial loans, treasury management services and private banking services, residential mortgage lending and investment services. Red River Bancshares Inc. is based in Alexandria, Louisiana. “

Get Red River Bancshares alerts:

Separately, TheStreet lowered Red River Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ RRBI opened at $55.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $403.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.92. Red River Bancshares has a 1-year low of $46.10 and a 1-year high of $65.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.31.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.09. Red River Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 30.84%. Equities analysts anticipate that Red River Bancshares will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Barry Dale Hines sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total transaction of $262,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 21.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RRBI. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red River Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,850,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Red River Bancshares by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 107,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,366,000 after purchasing an additional 32,322 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Red River Bancshares by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 78,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 27,674 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red River Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $809,000. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red River Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $379,000. 17.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Red River Bancshares Company Profile

Red River Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for commercial and retail customers through its subsidiary. It offers real estate and commercial loans, treasury management, retail banking networks, private banking, residential mortgage lending, and investment services.

Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Red River Bancshares (RRBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Red River Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red River Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.