Regal Wealth Group Inc. Has $4.96 Million Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Regal Wealth Group Inc. decreased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 67,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 952 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up 3.0% of Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $4,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 75.6% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the second quarter valued at about $61,000.

Shares of BATS:USMV traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,233,682 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.39. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

