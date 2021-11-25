Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $454,000 Stock Position in Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) by 99.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,686 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.87% of Mmtec worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mmtec by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 79,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 40,636 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Mmtec by 208.5% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 64,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 43,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Mmtec during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. 5.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mmtec stock opened at $1.45 on Thursday. Mmtec, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $5.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.40 and its 200-day moving average is $1.54.

MMTec, Inc engages in the provision of internet-based technology services and solutions to the Chinese language speaking hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, and brokerage firms involving in securities market transactions and settlements. Its platforms include ETN Counter Business System, PTN Private Fund Investment Management System, Personal Mobile Transaction Client System, PC Transaction Client System, Individual and Institutional Integrated Account Management System, and Quantitative Investment Transaction Platform.

