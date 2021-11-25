Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $417,000 in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Codexis by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 11,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Codexis by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Codexis by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Codexis by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 17,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Codexis by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CDXS. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Codexis in a research note on Friday, October 1st. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Codexis from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Codexis from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Codexis from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.86.

Shares of NASDAQ CDXS opened at $36.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.29 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.43. Codexis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.55 and a 52-week high of $42.01.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.12. Codexis had a negative net margin of 14.82% and a negative return on equity of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $36.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Codexis’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John J. Nicols sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $1,410,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Byron L. Dorgan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total transaction of $558,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,000 shares of company stock worth $2,138,750. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

