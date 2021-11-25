Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases New Holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 44,500 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BVN. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 10.5% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 16,775 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 63.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,448 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,376 shares during the period. 52.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BVN opened at $6.88 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.33. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $13.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The mining company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.38). Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a negative net margin of 11.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $220.36 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BVN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet lowered Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.

