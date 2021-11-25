Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stock Position in Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) by 133.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,698 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.74% of Summit Wireless Technologies worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Summit Wireless Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 19,088 shares during the period. 8.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Wireless Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of WISA stock opened at $1.92 on Thursday. Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $1.84 and a one year high of $7.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.60 and its 200 day moving average is $3.34. The company has a market capitalization of $30.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of -0.33.

About Summit Wireless Technologies

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of modules which wirelessly transmit and receive audio directly to speakers. Its products include Summit TX-SD, Summit RX-SD, TX Dev Kit, RX Dev Kit, 30 Watt Amp, and DAC board. The company was founded on July 23, 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

