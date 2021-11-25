Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 140,552 Shares of Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ:MTP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in shares of Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ:MTP) by 40.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 210,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,552 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.66% of Midatech Pharma worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTP. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Midatech Pharma by 49.4% in the second quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 591,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 195,500 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Midatech Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Midatech Pharma by 392.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 73,719 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Midatech Pharma by 727.0% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 141,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 124,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Midatech Pharma by 2,371.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 23,386 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

Midatech Pharma stock opened at $1.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.88. Midatech Pharma plc has a 1 year low of $1.47 and a 1 year high of $3.83.

Midatech Pharma Plc is a drug delivery technology company. It is focused on the research and development of medicines for rare cancers, via both in house programmes as well as partnered programmes. The firm’s proprietary platform drug delivery technologies are Q-Sphera platform is a disruptive polymer microsphere technology, which is used for sustained release at the microscale to prolong and control the release of therapeutics over an extended period of time from weeks to months; Midasolve platform is a innovative nanosaccharide technology, which is used to dissolve drugs at the nanoscale so that they can be administered in liquid form directly and locally into tumors; Midacore platform is a edge gold nanoparticle technology, which is used for targeting sites of disease at the nanoscale ie i.

