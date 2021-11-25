Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes $473,000 Position in BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 27,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BioVie in the 1st quarter worth about $410,000. swisspartners Ltd. lifted its stake in BioVie by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 55,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in BioVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,758,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in BioVie by 267.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 71,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BIVI opened at $6.05 on Thursday. BioVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.34 and a 52 week high of $46.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.64.

BioVie, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which discovers, develops and commercializes drug therapies for liver disease. It focuses on BIV201, which treats ascites due to chronic liver cirrhosis. The company was founded on April 10, 2013 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

