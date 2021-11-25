Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWY. Fluent Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 28,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 30.1% in the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $731,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter.

IWY stock opened at $172.20 on Thursday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $125.74 and a twelve month high of $175.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $162.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.46.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

