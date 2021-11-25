Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Rapid7 (RPD)

Rapid7 (NASDAQ: RPD) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/11/2021 – Rapid7 was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Rapid7, Inc. offers security data and analytics solutions. The Company provides solutions which consist of threat exposure management, incident detection and response solutions as well as security advisory services. Rapid7, Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

11/4/2021 – Rapid7 had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $130.00 to $141.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – Rapid7 had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $141.00 to $162.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – Rapid7 had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $130.00 to $145.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – Rapid7 had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $130.00 to $145.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – Rapid7 had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $106.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – Rapid7 had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $140.00 to $160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – Rapid7 had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $138.00 to $155.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – Rapid7 had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $140.00 to $155.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/1/2021 – Rapid7 had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $138.00 to $150.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/18/2021 – Rapid7 had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $125.00 to $138.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/7/2021 – Rapid7 was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Rapid7, Inc. offers security data and analytics solutions. The Company provides solutions which consist of threat exposure management, incident detection and response solutions as well as security advisory services. Rapid7, Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

RPD stock opened at $127.54 on Thursday. Rapid7, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.19 and a twelve month high of $145.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.92 and a beta of 1.31.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.62. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 26.29% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 50,000 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.55, for a total value of $6,277,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Peter Kaes sold 9,629 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.81, for a total transaction of $1,066,989.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 112,992 shares of company stock worth $13,802,664. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPD. FMR LLC grew its position in Rapid7 by 195.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 170,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,619,000 after buying an additional 112,677 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Rapid7 by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Rapid7 by 196.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 6,811 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Rapid7 in the 1st quarter valued at $2,524,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Rapid7 by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 29,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

