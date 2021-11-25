Reviewing Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) and Television Broadcasts (OTCMKTS:TVBCY)

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) and Television Broadcasts (OTCMKTS:TVBCY) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Phoenix New Media and Television Broadcasts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phoenix New Media 25.91% 17.78% 10.94% Television Broadcasts N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Phoenix New Media and Television Broadcasts, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Phoenix New Media 0 0 0 0 N/A Television Broadcasts 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Phoenix New Media and Television Broadcasts’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phoenix New Media $185.26 million 0.43 $58.29 million $0.59 1.85 Television Broadcasts $351.23 million 0.87 -$36.21 million N/A N/A

Phoenix New Media has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Television Broadcasts.

Risk and Volatility

Phoenix New Media has a beta of 2.05, suggesting that its share price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Television Broadcasts has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.9% of Phoenix New Media shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.9% of Phoenix New Media shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Phoenix New Media beats Television Broadcasts on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Phoenix New Media Company Profile

Phoenix New Media Ltd. is engaged in the provision of media and advertising services through internet, mobile, and television channels. It also provides mobile internet and value-add, and video value-added services. The company was founded on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Television Broadcasts Company Profile

Television Broadcasts Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in terrestrial television broadcasting, program production, and other television-related activities. It operates through Hong Kong TV Broadcasting, myTV SUPER, Big Big Channel and E-Commerce Business, Programme Licensing and Distribution, Overseas pay TV and TVB Anywhere, and Other Activities segments. The Hong Kong TV Broadcasting segment is involved in the broadcasting of television programs and commercials on terrestrial TV platforms; production of programs; and co-production of dramas. The myTV SUPER segment provides over-the-top services; and operates website portals. The Big Big Channel and E-Commerce Business segment operates an online social media and e-commerce platform; and provides music entertainment, event, and digital marketing services. The Programme Licensing and Distribution segment distributes television programs and channels to telecast, video, and media operators. The Overseas pay TV and TVB Anywhere segment offers pay television and OTT services to subscribers. The Other Activities segment engages in property investment and other activities. The company also offers agency services on design, production, and exhibition of advertisements; film rights and program licensing; provides consultancy, management, and agency services to artistes; and produces, publishes, and licenses musical works and sells sound recordings, as well as offers corporate finance services. In addition, it produces motion pictures for theatrical release and distribution; provides satellite and subscription television programs; and licenses and distributes films. Further, the company engages in production of programs and provision of marketing materials; and provision of programming and channel services. It operates in Hong Kong, Mainland China, Malaysia, Singapore, the United States, Canada, Vietnam, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Kowloon, Hong Kong.

