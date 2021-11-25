Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) CEO Michael Mente Sells 85,589 Shares

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) CEO Michael Mente sold 85,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.92, for a total value of $7,097,039.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Michael Mente also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 24th, Michael Mente sold 45,187 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.72, for a total value of $3,647,494.64.
- On Wednesday, November 10th, Michael Mente sold 61,023 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total value of $4,895,875.29.
- On Monday, November 8th, Michael Mente sold 46,677 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total value of $3,816,778.29.
- On Wednesday, October 27th, Michael Mente sold 53,117 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $3,749,529.03.
- On Monday, October 25th, Michael Mente sold 38,527 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total value of $2,814,012.08.
- On Wednesday, October 13th, Michael Mente sold 54,673 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total value of $3,573,974.01.
- On Monday, October 11th, Michael Mente sold 40,203 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $2,760,740.01.
- On Wednesday, September 29th, Michael Mente sold 42,327 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $2,742,789.60.
- On Monday, September 27th, Michael Mente sold 37,462 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total value of $2,578,509.46.
- On Wednesday, September 15th, Michael Mente sold 39,586 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.24, for a total value of $2,582,590.64.
Shares of Revolve Group stock opened at $82.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.45. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.25 and a 1-year high of $89.60. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.95, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 2.46.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RVLV shares. Roth Capital upped their target price on Revolve Group from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on Revolve Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Revolve Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Revolve Group from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Revolve Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.77.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Revolve Group by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 77,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.09% of the company’s stock.
Revolve Group Company Profile
Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.
