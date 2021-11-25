Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) CEO Michael Mente Sells 85,589 Shares

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) CEO Michael Mente sold 85,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.92, for a total value of $7,097,039.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael Mente also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 24th, Michael Mente sold 45,187 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.72, for a total value of $3,647,494.64.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Michael Mente sold 61,023 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total value of $4,895,875.29.

On Monday, November 8th, Michael Mente sold 46,677 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total value of $3,816,778.29.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Michael Mente sold 53,117 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $3,749,529.03.

On Monday, October 25th, Michael Mente sold 38,527 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total value of $2,814,012.08.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Michael Mente sold 54,673 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total value of $3,573,974.01.

On Monday, October 11th, Michael Mente sold 40,203 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $2,760,740.01.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Michael Mente sold 42,327 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $2,742,789.60.

On Monday, September 27th, Michael Mente sold 37,462 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total value of $2,578,509.46.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Michael Mente sold 39,586 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.24, for a total value of $2,582,590.64.

Shares of Revolve Group stock opened at $82.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.45. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.25 and a 1-year high of $89.60. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.95, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 2.46.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 33.94% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RVLV shares. Roth Capital upped their target price on Revolve Group from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on Revolve Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Revolve Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Revolve Group from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Revolve Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Revolve Group by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 77,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

