RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.320-$1.320 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.58 billion-$1.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.55 billion.RingCentral also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.370-$0.370 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $349.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of RingCentral from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of RingCentral from $390.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $401.90.

RNG traded up $6.88 on Thursday, reaching $222.40. The stock had a trading volume of 995,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,739. RingCentral has a 12-month low of $205.58 and a 12-month high of $449.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $235.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.12. The company has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.31 and a beta of 0.70.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.95. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 17.54% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that RingCentral will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 29,652 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.58, for a total value of $6,481,334.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,382 shares in the company, valued at $37,679,257.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.61, for a total transaction of $81,729.81. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,012 shares in the company, valued at $42,268,315.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,720 shares of company stock valued at $19,625,592 in the last ninety days. 7.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

