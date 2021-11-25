Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ (RBA) Market Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Barrington Research restated their market perform rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a sell rating and set a C$68.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$80.00 and gave the company a market perfom rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. William Blair lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from C$65.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$75.00.

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at C$89.14 on Wednesday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a twelve month low of C$64.17 and a twelve month high of C$94.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$83.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$77.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.55.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$415.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$410.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 2.5166786 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

