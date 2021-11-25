Robert W. Baird Begins Coverage on HireRight (NYSE:HRT)

Stock analysts at Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of HireRight (NYSE:HRT) in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 39.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on HireRight in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HireRight currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

NYSE:HRT opened at $18.65 on Tuesday. HireRight has a one year low of $16.80 and a one year high of $19.01.

