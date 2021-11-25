Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) PT Raised to C$5.25 at National Bankshares

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential downside of 7.08% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$5.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$5.75 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Rogers Sugar to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Rogers Sugar alerts:

Shares of RSI stock opened at C$5.65 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.56. The firm has a market cap of C$585.83 million and a PE ratio of 14.02. Rogers Sugar has a 12 month low of C$5.07 and a 12 month high of C$5.97.

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Sugar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Sugar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.