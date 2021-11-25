Rogers (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 360 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a CHF 360 target price on Rogers (VTX:ROG) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ROG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 375 price target on Rogers in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 380 price objective on Rogers in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 320 price target on Rogers in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 425 price target on Rogers in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 415 price target on Rogers in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of CHF 374.85.

Rogers has a 52 week low of CHF 214.30 and a 52 week high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

