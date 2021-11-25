Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Purchased by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $8,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WP Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 84 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $484.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,750. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.00, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $472.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $470.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $365.23 and a 1-year high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.35%.

ROP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $508.29.

In other news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total value of $241,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,269 shares in the company, valued at $3,513,471.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

