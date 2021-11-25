Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $12,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 66.7% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 185.0% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ROP stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $484.87. The stock had a trading volume of 340,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $472.61 and its 200 day moving average is $470.52. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $365.23 and a twelve month high of $505.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.12 billion, a PE ratio of 46.00, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.06.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.35%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ROP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $508.29.

In other news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total value of $241,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,513,471.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

