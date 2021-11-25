Rosenblatt Securities Trims Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Target Price to $340.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its target price cut by Rosenblatt Securities from $355.00 to $340.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ADSK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autodesk from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $324.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $337.00.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $256.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.47, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $301.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $298.95. Autodesk has a 1-year low of $245.05 and a 1-year high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 69.10%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total value of $1,588,448.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.18, for a total transaction of $696,562.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,263 shares of company stock valued at $2,384,406. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,355,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 99,649 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,417,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,732 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,317,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,601,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

