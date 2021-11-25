Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) COO Brenton R. Turner Sells 295,074 Shares of Stock

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) COO Brenton R. Turner sold 295,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $2,950,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Rover Group stock opened at $11.23 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.73. Rover Group has a 52-week low of $8.60 and a 52-week high of $15.59.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $35.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.77 million. Rover Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Rover Group will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the second quarter valued at $3,996,000. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the third quarter valued at $2,039,000. Broad Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the third quarter valued at $47,038,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the third quarter valued at $6,796,000. Finally, Akaris Global Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the third quarter valued at $5,946,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ROVR shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Rover Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Rover Group in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rover Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Rover Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Rover Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

Rover Inc provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc, formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

