Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 763 Shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.19% of Personalis worth $2,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSNL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Personalis by 393.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 387,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,569,000 after acquiring an additional 309,287 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Personalis by 12.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 100,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 11,126 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Personalis by 9.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Personalis by 1,234.6% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 130,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 120,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Personalis by 29.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 706,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,386,000 after purchasing an additional 162,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Personalis alerts:

PSNL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Personalis from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Personalis in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut Personalis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Personalis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.90.

In other news, CEO John Stephen West sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $1,933,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 3,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $83,734.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 111,952 shares of company stock worth $2,174,574 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

PSNL opened at $14.51 on Thursday. Personalis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.40 and a 52-week high of $53.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $649.82 million, a PE ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.79.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.40). Personalis had a negative return on equity of 19.34% and a negative net margin of 68.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.