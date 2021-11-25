Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.40% of iShares GNMA Bond ETF worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 156,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,847,000 after purchasing an additional 24,035 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 930,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,539,000 after purchasing an additional 24,446 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:GNMA opened at $49.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.94. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.03 and a 12 month high of $51.05.

