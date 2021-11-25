Royal Bank of Canada Sells 3,146 Shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its position in shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,640 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,146 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Independent Bank Group were worth $2,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBTX. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,314,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,247,000 after purchasing an additional 229,916 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,061,957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $300,503,000 after purchasing an additional 68,752 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,919,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,020,000 after purchasing an additional 62,906 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 189,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,014,000 after purchasing an additional 36,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 682,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,463,000 after purchasing an additional 32,583 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

In other Independent Bank Group news, CFO Michelle S. Hickox sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $375,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Michael B. Hobbs sold 2,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.85, for a total value of $153,608.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,330 shares of company stock valued at $616,346. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

IBTX opened at $74.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.92 and a 1 year high of $80.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.87.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.08). Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 34.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.17%.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

