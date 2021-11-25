RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,232 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in RPT Realty were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 33,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 1.0% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 121,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 6.7% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 33,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 2.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 123,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 17.9% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RPT opened at $13.93 on Thursday. RPT Realty has a 1 year low of $7.21 and a 1 year high of $14.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 35.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RPT Realty will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

RPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on RPT Realty from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on RPT Realty from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on RPT Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RPT Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.71.

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

