Sabina Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:SGSVF) Coverage Initiated at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:SGSVF) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Sabina Gold & Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.38.

Shares of OTCMKTS SGSVF opened at $1.22 on Tuesday. Sabina Gold & Silver has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $2.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.32.

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals assets. It holds interests in Back River Gold, Wishbone, and Hackett River projects. The company was founded on June 7, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

