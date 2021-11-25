SAFE DEAL (SFD) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.31 Million

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded up 7.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 25th. SAFE DEAL has a total market cap of $2.31 million and $213,598.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be purchased for about $2.24 or 0.00003862 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SAFE DEAL alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.63 or 0.00066668 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.18 or 0.00077977 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.83 or 0.00099794 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,406.31 or 0.07604226 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,196.49 or 1.00433027 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Coin Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 2,118,232 coins and its circulating supply is 1,031,974 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade . The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling SAFE DEAL

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SAFE DEAL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SAFE DEAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SAFE DEAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SAFE DEAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.