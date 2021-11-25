SafeBlast Trading Up 14.8% Over Last Week (BLAST)

SafeBlast (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 25th. One SafeBlast coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, SafeBlast has traded 14.8% higher against the dollar. SafeBlast has a market capitalization of $3.10 million and approximately $176,814.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SafeBlast alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,722.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $628.54 or 0.01070367 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $161.03 or 0.00274217 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00029343 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003317 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000277 BTC.

SafeBlast Profile

BLAST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

Buying and Selling SafeBlast

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeBlast should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeBlast using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeBlast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeBlast and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.