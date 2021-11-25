Saito Price Hits $0.0569 (SAITO)

Saito (CURRENCY:SAITO) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. One Saito coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0569 or 0.00000096 BTC on exchanges. Saito has a market cap of $60.64 million and $3.72 million worth of Saito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Saito has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.36 or 0.00068150 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.61 or 0.00073642 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.83 or 0.00092584 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,491.62 or 0.07584392 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59,188.94 or 0.99944464 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Saito Profile

Saito’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,065,408,547 coins. Saito’s official Twitter account is @SaitoOfficial

