Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) vs. Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB) Financial Analysis

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) and Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Salisbury Bancorp and Cincinnati Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Salisbury Bancorp $53.76 million 2.78 $11.94 million $5.29 9.87 Cincinnati Bancorp $18.68 million 2.39 $3.16 million $1.05 14.52

Salisbury Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Cincinnati Bancorp. Salisbury Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cincinnati Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Salisbury Bancorp has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cincinnati Bancorp has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Salisbury Bancorp and Cincinnati Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Salisbury Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cincinnati Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Salisbury Bancorp and Cincinnati Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Salisbury Bancorp 27.42% 11.58% 1.07% Cincinnati Bancorp 15.07% 7.15% 1.24%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.1% of Salisbury Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.3% of Cincinnati Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.9% of Salisbury Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of Cincinnati Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Salisbury Bancorp beats Cincinnati Bancorp on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. Its products include checking accounts, savings and mortgage market accounts, mortgage loans, health savings account, and retirement account. The company was founded on August 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Lakeville, CT.

Cincinnati Bancorp Company Profile

Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It offers personal banking, lending, and business banking services. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

