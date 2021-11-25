Sands China (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Rating Increased to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Sands China (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sands China from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCHYY opened at $26.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.42 and its 200-day moving average is $33.02. Sands China has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $52.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84.

Sands China Company Profile

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao-Resort-Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, an convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers.

