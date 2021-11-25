SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.00 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) will report $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SAP’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.89. SAP reported earnings per share of $2.02 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SAP will report full-year earnings of $7.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.27 to $7.77. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.59 to $7.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SAP.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.48. SAP had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 20.82%. The business had revenue of $8.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion.

SAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on SAP from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.67.

Shares of NYSE:SAP traded down $1.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $133.66. 652,439 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 720,271. SAP has a 52 week low of $116.55 and a 52 week high of $151.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $164.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $141.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.01.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,450,387 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $203,722,000 after acquiring an additional 362,251 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,126,494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,227,000 after acquiring an additional 332,017 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,864,440 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,245,099,000 after acquiring an additional 272,099 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,320,000. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,217,659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $164,433,000 after acquiring an additional 213,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

