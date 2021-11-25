Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Buys 1,330 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises about 0.9% of Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHE. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 237.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHE opened at $30.70 on Thursday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $29.42 and a 12 month high of $34.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.08.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

