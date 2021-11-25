Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Cuts Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,842 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in ANSYS by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 710,474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $246,577,000 after buying an additional 253,358 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in ANSYS during the 2nd quarter worth $81,109,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ANSYS by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 335,095 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,298,000 after acquiring an additional 176,572 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in ANSYS by 100.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 316,028 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,681,000 after acquiring an additional 158,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in ANSYS by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 738,492 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $256,301,000 after acquiring an additional 96,937 shares in the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ANSS shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $332.70.

ANSS stock opened at $390.05 on Thursday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $292.79 and a 52 week high of $413.89. The company has a market capitalization of $34.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $371.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $357.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.25. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $445.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.65, for a total value of $146,343.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Janet Lee sold 2,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $1,072,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,635 shares of company stock worth $1,328,467 over the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

