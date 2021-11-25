Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Has $241,000 Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 289.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,163 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 790.0% during the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 89 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $75,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 19.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $326.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $248.30 and its 200-day moving average is $210.84. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $115.67 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $814.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 5.70%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total value of $19,869,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total transaction of $3,266,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,222,940 over the last 90 days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lowered shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $220.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on NVIDIA from $223.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.78.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

