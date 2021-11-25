Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 197.8% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHB traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $112.86. 315,393 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,430. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.38. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $86.80 and a 1-year high of $113.98.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.