Scotiabank Downgrades National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) to Hold

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Scotiabank to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$113.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.60% from the stock’s current price.

NA has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities decreased their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$97.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Cormark upped their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded National Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a C$40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$100.23.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

Shares of National Bank of Canada stock opened at C$104.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$35.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79. National Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$70.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$106.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$101.55 and a 200 day moving average of C$97.15.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The financial services provider reported C$2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.08 by C$0.28. The business had revenue of C$2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.17 billion. Equities research analysts predict that National Bank of Canada will post 8.9300006 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.