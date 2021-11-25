Scotiabank Lowers Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Price Target to C$11.00

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Lundin Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of LUNMF stock opened at $8.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.87. Lundin Mining has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $13.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.87.

Lundin Mining Corp. is a metal based company, which engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, USA, Portugal, and Sweden. It holds interest in the following projects: Chapada, Candelaria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, and Zinkgruvan. The company was founded on September 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

