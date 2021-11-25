Scott D. Hoffman Sells 25,000 Shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Stock

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) CAO Scott D. Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $1,155,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE LAZ opened at $45.83 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.52. Lazard Ltd has a 12-month low of $37.14 and a 12-month high of $53.00.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $702.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.97 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 58.36% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lazard Ltd will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.63%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its position in Lazard by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 16,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lazard by 3.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lazard by 4.3% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,952 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Lazard by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 27,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Lazard by 2.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,791 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.33.

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

