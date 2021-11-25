Scout Investments Inc. Has $23.86 Million Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Scout Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 21.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 43,857 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.12% of Darden Restaurants worth $23,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DRI. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,467 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William S. Simon sold 6,250 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.94, for a total transaction of $999,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 2,663 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.65, for a total transaction of $422,484.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,736 shares of company stock valued at $4,501,937. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

DRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $172.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.90.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $148.38 on Thursday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.49 and a twelve month high of $164.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.37. The company has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 27.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.51%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

