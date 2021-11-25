Scout Investments Inc. Sells 30,465 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 7.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 354,807 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 30,465 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $32,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 4.7% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 5.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,718 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter valued at $5,579,000. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 1.6% during the third quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 21,531 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,707,925 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $164,302,000 after acquiring an additional 44,274 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on TXRH shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Loop Capital started coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.55.

In related news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total transaction of $94,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total value of $270,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,259 shares of company stock valued at $388,291. 4.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $88.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.20 and a 12-month high of $110.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $868.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is presently 52.98%.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

