Scout Investments Inc. Sells 4,582 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Scout Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 175,070 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,582 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $26,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Aptiv by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Aptiv by 237.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in Aptiv during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Aptiv by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $169.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $164.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.73. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $117.31 and a 12-month high of $180.81. The firm has a market cap of $45.87 billion, a PE ratio of 57.87, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Aptiv had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

APTV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.73.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.64, for a total transaction of $954,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Aptiv

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

Further Reading: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.