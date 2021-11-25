Security National Bank Grows Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Security National Bank raised its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,692 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the period. NIKE comprises 2.3% of Security National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Security National Bank’s holdings in NIKE were worth $9,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the third quarter valued at $338,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 42.9% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 28.5% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 24,461 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after buying an additional 5,430 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the first quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 57.1% in the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. 64.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

NYSE:NKE traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $172.03. The stock had a trading volume of 4,637,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,407,635. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $272.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.63, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $161.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.92. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.44 and a 1-year high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 48.98%. NIKE’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 29.18%.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $15,499,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total transaction of $1,696,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 247,589 shares of company stock worth $40,048,835 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.94.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.