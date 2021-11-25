Security National Bank Has $5.05 Million Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Security National Bank grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,636 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $5,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.59, for a total value of $5,071,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.90, for a total value of $2,228,707.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 737,826 shares of company stock valued at $205,921,946. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $2.25 on Thursday, hitting $289.17. 5,090,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,067,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $201.51 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The stock has a market cap of $283.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $288.13 and a 200 day moving average of $259.25.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. KGI Securities raised salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Societe Generale boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Nord/LB set a $275.00 price target on salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.59.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

