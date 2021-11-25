SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Given Buy Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of SEGRO (LON:SGRO) in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,385 ($18.10) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays upped their price target on SEGRO from GBX 1,220 ($15.94) to GBX 1,335 ($17.44) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,075 ($14.04) price target on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on SEGRO from GBX 1,250 ($16.33) to GBX 1,310 ($17.12) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on SEGRO from GBX 875 ($11.43) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on SEGRO in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,266.33 ($16.54).

Get SEGRO alerts:

Shares of SGRO stock opened at GBX 1,390 ($18.16) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £16.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,280.27 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,187.72. SEGRO has a twelve month low of GBX 869.80 ($11.36) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,415.50 ($18.49). The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52.

In other SEGRO news, insider Linda Yueh purchased 4,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,270 ($16.59) per share, with a total value of £59,893.20 ($78,250.85).

SEGRO Company Profile

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.